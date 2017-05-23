23 Arkansas counties declared 'primary disaster areas' after recent flooding
Federal disaster declarations have been given for 46 of Arkansas' 75 counties after recent flooding saturated grounds in the state. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, after reviewing reports from sites, determined that there were "sufficient production losses" to warrant such a declaration, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement Friday.
