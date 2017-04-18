'You gotta see this': Three witnesses explain why they watch death row executions
In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017 file photo, Ledell Lee appears in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Ledell was pronounced deceased at 11: 56 pm on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|guest
|34,991
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Sat
|Geezer
|2
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|Fri
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|Fri
|Law
|1
|Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ...
|Fri
|Geezer
|1
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|Apr 19
|Truthinlending
|1
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Apr 18
|RustyS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC