Woman's Body Found In Tent On University of Arkansas Property

University of Arkansas Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a tent in an undeveloped area of woods north of 19th Street and east of S. School Ave. Captain Gary Crain said Fayetteville Police and firefighters were initially dispatched to the area, which turned out to be property owned by the U of A. He said the area of the woods where the body was found is nowhere near campus. The woman's body was discovered at about 7 a.m. Sunday .

