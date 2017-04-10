The Latest: Firms object to drug use in Arkansas executions

The Latest: Firms object to drug use ...

8 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

The Latest on Arkansas' plans to execute seven inmates by the end of the month : Fresenius Kabi USA and West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp. were granted permission Thursday to file a friend of the court brief in a lawsuit filed by the inmates aimed at halting the executions. Fresenius Kabi said it appears the potassium chloride Arkansas plans to use in its three-drug protocol was manufactured by the company and may have been acquired improperly.

