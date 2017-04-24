The Latest: Arkansas toddler found dead, 2nd child missing
Investigators say one of two Arkansas children reported missing after their mother's body was found in a creek has been found dead, and teams are still searching for the other child. Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says the body of 2-year-old Acelynn Wester was found in a heavily wooded area Friday near the town of Cove, not far from where her mother's body was located earlier this week.
