The Latest: Arkansas inmate hopes to avoid being 4th killed
Gina Grimm, daughter of inmate Jack Jones, touches a poster of those condemned to be executed outside the Varner Unit on Monday, April 24, 2017 near Varner, Ark. Jack Jones and Marcel Williams received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night, just about three hours apart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Question
|35,212
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Apr 22
|Geezer
|2
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|Apr 21
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|Apr 21
|Law
|1
|Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ...
|Apr 21
|Geezer
|1
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|Apr 19
|Truthinlending
|1
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Apr 18
|RustyS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC