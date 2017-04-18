The coming death of the death penalty

The ever-cranky courts of law keep getting in the way of this Easter season's record-setting Festival of Death in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson set up a spectacular schedule of eight executions in six days and the courts, both federal and state, have nibbled at it and now it's still mean, sordid and not for the squeamish, but not as spectacular as it was meant to be.

