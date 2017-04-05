The 8 inmates scheduled to die in Ark...

The 8 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this month

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Arkansas this month intends to execute eight inmates in a 10-day period, though the state's Parole Board has suggested clemency for one of the men FILE - This combination of file photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Bruce Earl Ward, left, and Don William Davis. Both men are scheduled for execution April 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr XYZ 34,639
News Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15) 3 hr Mad as Hell 2
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 11 hr Guest 40
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes Tue just sayin 55
News Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'... Apr 3 for real 1
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 67
News Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,845 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC