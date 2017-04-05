The 8 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this month
Arkansas this month intends to execute eight inmates in a 10-day period, though the state's Parole Board has suggested clemency for one of the men FILE - This combination of file photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Bruce Earl Ward, left, and Don William Davis. Both men are scheduled for execution April 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|XYZ
|34,639
|Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Mad as Hell
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|11 hr
|Guest
|40
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Tue
|just sayin
|55
|Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'...
|Apr 3
|for real
|1
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC