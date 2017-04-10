The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this month
There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from 13 hrs ago, titled The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this month.
Arkansas intends to execute seven death row inmates between Monday and April 27, a pace never seen since the U.S. Supreme Court reauthorized the death penalty in 1976. Gov. Asa Hutchinson initially set four double-executions so the state could use a key execution drug before its April 30 expiration date, but a federal judge stayed one execution, saying prisoner Jason McGehee was entitled to a 30-day comment period following a clemency recommendation.
United States
#1 11 hrs ago
Use an M1911 with a noise suppressor and quietly shoot each one of then in the head in their cells.
Problem solved, cheaply.
