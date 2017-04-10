There are on the WWSB story from 13 hrs ago, titled The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this month. In it, WWSB reports that:

Arkansas intends to execute seven death row inmates between Monday and April 27, a pace never seen since the U.S. Supreme Court reauthorized the death penalty in 1976. Gov. Asa Hutchinson initially set four double-executions so the state could use a key execution drug before its April 30 expiration date, but a federal judge stayed one execution, saying prisoner Jason McGehee was entitled to a 30-day comment period following a clemency recommendation.

