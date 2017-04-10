The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Ark...

The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this month

There are 1 comment on the WWSB story from 13 hrs ago, titled The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this month. In it, WWSB reports that:

Arkansas intends to execute seven death row inmates between Monday and April 27, a pace never seen since the U.S. Supreme Court reauthorized the death penalty in 1976. Gov. Asa Hutchinson initially set four double-executions so the state could use a key execution drug before its April 30 expiration date, but a federal judge stayed one execution, saying prisoner Jason McGehee was entitled to a 30-day comment period following a clemency recommendation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Geezer

United States

#1 11 hrs ago
Use an M1911 with a noise suppressor and quietly shoot each one of then in the head in their cells.
Problem solved, cheaply.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 13 hr Emily fasho 34,771
News Payless Shoes to close Thu guest 3
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... Wed CodeTalker 24
Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar... Tue Law Enforcement 4
Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas Tue Law Enforcement 1
News Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14) Apr 10 Real N|G 24
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC