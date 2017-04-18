Teacher in Arkansas sex-assault case ...

Teacher in Arkansas sex-assault case found dead

Read more: NWAonline

Authorities found a former Highland School District teacher, charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female student, dead Thursday in a Lawrence County cemetery. Daniel Kopp III, an agriculture teacher at the school, was found at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Annieville about 20 miles west of Walnut Ridge, Lawrence County sheriff's detective Andrew Turner said.

