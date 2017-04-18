Strong storms with high winds, possib...

Strong storms with high winds, possible tornadoes in forecast for parts of Arkansas, other states

NWAonline

Severe thunderstorms with high winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes are forecast in parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings in central Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri as heavy rain began falling Friday morning.

