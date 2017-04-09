State kicks off WWI observance

Amber Bingham of Clinton, Ala., checks out a saber as re-enactors Blake Phillips of Donaldson and Randall Watts of Black Rock take part in an event Saturday at the Old State House Museum in Little Rock to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S.' entry into World War I. The mock Arkansas Gazette newspapers circulating in front of the Old State House were dated April 8, 1917, their banners bearing the headline "House, early this morning, declares that a state of war exists between U.S. and Germany."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.