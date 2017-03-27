Shifting Labor Rules Keep Arkansas Attorneys Busy
Attorney Jane Kim of Wright Lindsey Jennings is frustrated by uncertainty on overtime pay rules: "Things are still in limbo."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|32 min
|Fool4 you
|34,612
|Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'...
|54 min
|for real
|1
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Fri
|District10
|53
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|life after expulsion
|Mar 24
|This him
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC