Sheriff: Body of missing 2-year-old girl found, search continues for missing brother
Arkansas authorities have found the body they believe is the missing 2-year-old girl and are still searching for her 9-year-old brother. It was announced at a news conference in Polk County, Arkansas on Friday afternoon that they believe to have found the body of Acelynn Wester was found.
