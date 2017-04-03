Senate begins debate on Gorsuch, headed for showdown
FILE - In this March 21, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. A divided Senate Judiciary... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|34,631
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|5 hr
|Guest
|40
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|18 hr
|just sayin
|55
|Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'...
|Mon
|for real
|1
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|life after expulsion
|Mar 24
|This him
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC