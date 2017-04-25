School board in Arkansas opts to open meetings with prayer
One of two northern Arkansas school boards has opted to pray before meetings after receiving a letter of complaint from a foundation that monitors matters regarding church and state. The Freedom From Religion Foundation in Madison, Wisconsin, sent a letter to the Springdale board Dec. 29 and to the Harrison board March 6. The letter said public prayers before board meetings violated the U.S Constitution.
