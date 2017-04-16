Russian Federation relations at 'all-time low' after Syria attacks
In an interview with Fox Business , Trump said he informed Chinese President Xi Jinping the United States had fired missiles "heading to Iraq" while the two enjoyed dessert. "That's a butcher", Trump said.
Arkansas Discussions
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|25 min
|guest
|34,814
|Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ...
|Sat
|USA Today
|2
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this...
|Apr 14
|Geezer
|1
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|Apr 12
|CodeTalker
|24
|Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar...
|Apr 11
|Law Enforcement
|4
|Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas
|Apr 11
|Law Enforcement
|1
