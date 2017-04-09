RSS chief calls for nationwide ban on cow slaughter
"We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country", he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir in New Delhi. SS chief Mohan Bhagwat today advocated a nation-wide law against cow slaughter, calling it a "vice" that must be removed, but condemned violence by cow protection groups as it "defames" the cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|43 min
|Now_What-
|34,689
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|2
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|68
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|1 hr
|kuda
|3
|Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Apr 4
|just sayin
|55
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC