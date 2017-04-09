RSS chief calls for nationwide ban on...

RSS chief calls for nationwide ban on cow slaughter

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country", he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir in New Delhi. SS chief Mohan Bhagwat today advocated a nation-wide law against cow slaughter, calling it a "vice" that must be removed, but condemned violence by cow protection groups as it "defames" the cause.

