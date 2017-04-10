RISE: Pence warns N. Korea; Ohio, surrounding states on alert

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence declared Monday the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea, expressing impatience with the speed and willingness of the regime to move toward ridding itself of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Pence told reporters near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea that President Donald Trump is hopeful that China will use its "extraordinary levers" to pressure the North to abandon its weapons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.