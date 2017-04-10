RISE: Pence warns N. Korea; Ohio, surrounding states on alert
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence declared Monday the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea, expressing impatience with the speed and willingness of the regime to move toward ridding itself of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. Pence told reporters near the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea that President Donald Trump is hopeful that China will use its "extraordinary levers" to pressure the North to abandon its weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Emily
|34,816
|Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ...
|Sat
|USA Today
|2
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this...
|Apr 14
|Geezer
|1
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|Apr 12
|CodeTalker
|24
|Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar...
|Apr 11
|Law Enforcement
|4
|Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas
|Apr 11
|Law Enforcement
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC