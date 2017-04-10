Rebecca Petty, Arkansas lawmaker whose daughter was murdered, sees executions as end of long wait
The Arkansas plan to execute multiple murderers over 11 days before a lethal injection drug expires has been condemned as a reckless rush to judgment, but that's not how Rebecca Petty sees it. The Republican state legislator has been waiting 17 years for Arkansas to put to death the man who murdered her 12-year-old daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payless Shoes to close
|4 hr
|guest
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Reality Check
|34,769
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|24
|Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar...
|Tue
|Law Enforcement
|4
|Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas
|Tue
|Law Enforcement
|1
|Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14)
|Apr 10
|Real N|G
|24
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC