Pot panel gives rules a final OK

Pot panel gives rules a final OK

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

Rules governing who gets to grow and sell medical marijuana were given final approval by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission on Tuesday, but must survive a review by lawmakers in order to go into effect on time. State lawyers have said one new provision -- to ensure dispensaries and cultivation facilities are majority-owned by Arkansans -- sets up a possible fight with the General Assembly, which rejected a bill with that same goal during this year's regular session that is now in recess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr Reality Check 34,769
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... 23 hr CodeTalker 24
Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar... Tue Law Enforcement 4
Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas Tue Law Enforcement 1
News Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14) Apr 10 Real N|G 24
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 2
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 68
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC