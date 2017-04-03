Pinwheel display prompts trial delay ...

Pinwheel display prompts trial delay in Bentonville

19 hrs ago

A judge in northwest Arkansas has delayed a sexual-assault trial, citing a display placed outside the courthouse of hundreds of pinwheels aimed at raising awareness about child-abuse prevention. Organizers say the 439 pinwheels placed outside the Benton County courthouse each signified a confirmed child abuse case in the county.

