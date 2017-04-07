Ohio Man Accused Of Using Counterfeit Money In Northwest Arkansas
An Ohio man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he used counterfeit money at three Northwest Arkansas businesses, according to federal court documents. A federal grand jury in March indicted Michael Joseph Pickard on three counts of uttering counterfeit obligations or securities.
