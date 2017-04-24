Northwest Arkansas set to bloom with art, music
Joel Link, violin; Camden Shaw, cello; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; and Bryan Lee, violin - perform for Artosphe... Eureka Springs is getting ready for its 30th annual Eureka Springs May Arts Festival, spotlighting the Ozark village's visual and performing arts. The ArtRageous Parade officially kicks things off, featuring elaborate floats, art cars, walkers in costume, dancers, musicians, jugglers and dance groups, 2 p.m. Saturday starting at the post office, 101 Spring St., proceeding along Main Street to the Carroll County Western District Courthouse.
