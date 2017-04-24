New Arkansas marijuana laws include restrictions, but no reversal of November vote
After 53% of Arkansas voters approved the state's Medical Marijuana Amendment in November, legislators passed 24 laws that changed it. But none severely restricted the availability of the drug, said David Couch, sponsor of the amendment.
