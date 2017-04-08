More Arkansas image building: Mass ki...

More Arkansas image building: Mass killing

Believe what you will about capital punishment, but most of the civilized world seems a little shocked by our a ssembly line executions this month. Lethal injections are to be administered to seven men in a 10-day span of time beginning at 7 p.m. April 17 and ending with one set at 7 p.m. April 27. The killings would have numbered eight but for a temporary delay by a federal judge in one case.

