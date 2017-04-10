Man pleads guilty to sexual misconduct, gets 6 years

A man who recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with horses and dogs was sentenced to six years in an Arkansas prison Tuesday as part of a plea agreement. Ryan Danyl McDonald, 38, pleaded guilty to 27 crimes involving animals at a hearing Tuesday morning before Miller County Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson with the help of Little Rock lawyer Bobby Digby, who was standing in for Little Rock lawyer Bill James.

