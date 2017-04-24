Legislature set to tackle changes to ...

Legislature set to tackle changes to 'Arkansas Works' Medicaid expansion in special session

Read more: Arkansas Times

KNWA's Curt Lanning reports that Rep. DeAnn Vaught , chair of the House Management Committee, sent an email to legislators stating that the legislature will likely immediately reconvene for a special session focusing on health care after adjourning sine die on May 1. The governor is expected to call the special session to get legislative approval of his proposed alterations to the private option - the state's unique version of Medicaid expansion, which uses Medicaid funds to purchase health insurance for low-income Arkansans. Gov. Hutchinson announced last month that he will seek a federal waiver of Medicaid rules to enact a series of changes to the Arkansas Works program.

