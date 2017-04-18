Legal hurdles loom large in Arkansas plan for executions
Arkansas remains hopeful it can execute five inmates before the end of the month after courts blocked the state from putting two men to death Monday night. The inmates are fighting their executions on multiple legal fronts, but there are currently no stays in place for five who are set to die this month as the state rushes to beat an expiration date for one of its lethal drugs.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|54 min
|guest
|34,872
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Tue
|RustyS
|2
|State lottery revenue falls in December
|Mon
|Lew
|1
|Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ...
|Mon
|okimar
|6
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this...
|Apr 14
|Geezer
|1
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|Apr 12
|CodeTalker
|24
