Legal hurdles loom large in Arkansas plan for executions

Arkansas remains hopeful it can execute five inmates before the end of the month after courts blocked the state from putting two men to death Monday night. The inmates are fighting their executions on multiple legal fronts, but there are currently no stays in place for five who are set to die this month as the state rushes to beat an expiration date for one of its lethal drugs.

