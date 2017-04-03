Latest: Attorney pleased with order b...

Latest: Attorney pleased with order blocking execution

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

An attorney for an Arkansas death row inmate whose lethal injection was halted by a judge says there's little for the state to be proud of in the same ruling that allowed several other executions scheduled for this month to move forward. Assistant federal public defender John Williams said Thursday that attorneys for Jason McGehee were pleased with U.S. District Court Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.'s order blocking McGehee's April 27 execution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 min XYZ 34,672
News Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15) Wed Mad as Hell 2
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Wed Guest 40
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes Tue just sayin 55
News Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'... Apr 3 for real 1
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 67
News Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC