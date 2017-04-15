Judge Halts Arkansas Plan to Execute Inmates by End of Month
A federal judge on Saturday halted Arkansas' unprecedented plan to execute several inmates before the end of the month because one of its execution drugs is about to expire. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a preliminary injunction requested by the inmates to block the executions.
