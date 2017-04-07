Judge halts 1 of Arkansas' 8 rushed executions
U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall ruled that the planned April 27 execution of Jason McGehee - who was convicted in the 1996 murder of a teenage boy - should be put on hold for at least 30 days. clemency for McGehee, who was a 20-year-old gang leader when he directed his members to torture and kill 15-year-old John Melbourne Jr. The board said that, in his 19 years on death row, McGehee has been a model inmate, and pointed to the fact that his co-defendants did not receive death sentences as justification for the clemency decision.
