Insurance Institute For Highway Safety Addresses Speed Limit Increase Concerns
After Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill that could lead to speed limit increases on interstates, the state highway department announced its plans to do a lengthy study before considering the change. The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety says it has seen increased safety concerns with similar changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 min
|guest
|34,660
|Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Mad as Hell
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Wed
|Guest
|40
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Tue
|just sayin
|55
|Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'...
|Apr 3
|for real
|1
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC