Insurance Institute For Highway Safet...

Insurance Institute For Highway Safety Addresses Speed Limit Increase Concerns

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

After Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill that could lead to speed limit increases on interstates, the state highway department announced its plans to do a lengthy study before considering the change. The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety says it has seen increased safety concerns with similar changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min guest 34,660
News Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15) Wed Mad as Hell 2
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Wed Guest 40
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes Tue just sayin 55
News Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'... Apr 3 for real 1
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 67
News Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,690 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC