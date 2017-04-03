Hutchinson vetoes bill that would hav...

Hutchinson vetoes bill that would have criminalized mass picketing in Arkansas

The Republican, who vetoed the bill Thursday, commended the goal of trying to ensure public safety but said the measure's vague language would have a "chilling effect on free speech and the right to assemble." The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Trent Garner, defined mass picketing as people assembling for demonstrations at or near a business, school or private facility.

