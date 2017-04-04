How Kim Hendren helped more Arkansans read Howard Zinn

STILL TEACHING: The late Howard Zinn's book is now in many more hands in Arkansas thanks to a legislative effort to ban him from public schools. Rep. Kim Hendren's bill to prohibit use of the late Howard Zinn's books in Arkansas public schools died quietly in committee, of course, but it had great unintended consequence: Some 700 copies of Zinn's book, "A People's History of the United States," were sent free to teachers and librarians throughout Arkansas thanks to the controversy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.