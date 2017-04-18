Higher Education Bubble Vexing for Arkansas Institutions
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs into law the ARFuture Grant Act, which provides up to two years of tuition and fees at community or technical college to students enrolled in certain high-demand fields of study.
