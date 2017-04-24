Friends hail woman, 86, killed trying...

Friends hail woman, 86, killed trying to stop attack as hero

There are 1 comment on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 18 hrs ago, titled Friends hail woman, 86, killed trying to stop attack as hero. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

A second petroleum company says it's shutting down and inspecting wells after a deadly house explosion near a gas well in Colorado. A second petroleum company says it's shutting down and inspecting wells after a deadly house explosion near a gas well in Colorado.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 6 hrs ago
You could have posted about jobs, yes?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 min BARNEYII 35,326
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Fri okimar 2
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... Apr 22 Geezer 2
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug Apr 21 A Hole 2
Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A... Apr 21 Law 1
News Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ... Apr 21 Geezer 1
196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901 Apr 19 Truthinlending 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC