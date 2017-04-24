Former State Senator Jon Woods Pleads...

Former State Senator Jon Woods Pleads Not Guilty To Upped Fraud Charges

7 hrs ago

A former Springdale state senator who was indicted in a fraud scheme in March pleaded not guilty to fraud charges during a U.S. District Court arraignment hearing on Monday . Additional charges were added to the indictment of Jon Woods, and he is now facing 14 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering.

