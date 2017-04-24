Former State Senator Jon Woods Pleads Not Guilty To Upped Fraud Charges
A former Springdale state senator who was indicted in a fraud scheme in March pleaded not guilty to fraud charges during a U.S. District Court arraignment hearing on Monday . Additional charges were added to the indictment of Jon Woods, and he is now facing 14 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,036
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Apr 22
|Geezer
|2
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|Apr 21
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|Apr 21
|Law
|1
|Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ...
|Apr 21
|Geezer
|1
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|Apr 19
|Truthinlending
|1
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Apr 18
|RustyS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC