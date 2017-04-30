Fire Chief Killed During Storm In Cen...

Fire Chief Killed During Storm In Central Arkansas

Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Deckard died early Sunday morning in an accident that occurred while he was serving his community during the thunderstorm. It happened as he was checking a particular area, and the sheriff's office described the storm at that time as "torrential."

