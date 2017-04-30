Fire Chief Killed During Storm In Central Arkansas
According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Cove Creek/Pearson Fire Chief Doug Deckard died early Sunday morning in an accident that occurred while he was serving his community during the thunderstorm. It happened as he was checking a particular area, and the sheriff's office described the storm at that time as "torrential."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|BARNEYII
|35,438
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|43 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asking about elm street update today
|1 hr
|Chiquita Welch
|1
|Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t...
|Apr 28
|okimar
|2
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Apr 22
|Geezer
|2
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|Apr 21
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|Apr 21
|Law
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC