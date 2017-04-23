Federal judge issues injunction to block Arkansas executions
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order stopping the state from using the drug of vecuronium bromide for lethal injections. "We are calling on state officials to accept the federal court's decision, cancel the frantic execution schedule, and propose a legal and humane method to carry out its executions".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|18 min
|Now_What-
|34,995
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Sat
|Geezer
|2
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|Fri
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|Fri
|Law
|1
|Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ...
|Fri
|Geezer
|1
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|Apr 19
|Truthinlending
|1
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Apr 18
|RustyS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC