Federal judge issues injunction to bl...

Federal judge issues injunction to block Arkansas executions

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order stopping the state from using the drug of vecuronium bromide for lethal injections. "We are calling on state officials to accept the federal court's decision, cancel the frantic execution schedule, and propose a legal and humane method to carry out its executions".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 18 min Now_What- 34,995
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... Sat Geezer 2
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug Fri A Hole 2
Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A... Fri Law 1
News Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ... Fri Geezer 1
196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901 Apr 19 Truthinlending 1
News US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex... Apr 18 RustyS 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,501,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC