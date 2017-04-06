Federal appeals court halts Ohio lethal injection over drug used in Arkansas
Different circuit but: The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has rejected a three-drug lethal injection process in Ohio because, in part, use of the anesthetic midazolam is unconstitutional. The appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that use of the drug was inhumane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Bill Palmer
|34,674
|Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Apr 4
|just sayin
|55
|Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'...
|Apr 3
|for real
|1
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC