Family buy plane tickets for condemned inmate's daughter

Family members of a man whose death was caused by Arkansas condemned killer Kenneth Williams said they've forgiven him - and bought plane tickets so the condemned man's daughter and granddaughter could visit before his scheduled execution Thursday. Michael Greenwood was killed in a 1999 traffic wreck with Williams, who had escaped from prison, where he was serving a life sentence for killing a cheerleader.

