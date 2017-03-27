Elusive Arkansas mountain lion is spotted again
A photo was sent to me this week of an obvious mountain lion that had wandered in front of a game camera in Randolph County. The validity of the photo looked real, as did the source, therefore I tend to believe it was a real cat sighting.
