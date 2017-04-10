'Disgusting and inhumane' - Irish Inn...

'Disgusting and inhumane' - Irish Innocence Project slams US state expediting death row executions

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The Irish Innocence Project has described the expedition of the death penalty in a US state as "disgusting and inhumane". http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/disgusting-and-inhumane-irish-innocence-project-slams-us-state-expediting-death-row-executions-35613701.html The Irish Innocence Project has described the expedition of the death penalty in a US state as "disgusting and inhumane".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... 1 hr CodeTalker 24
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Alex 34,745
Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar... 9 hr Law Enforcement 4
Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas 13 hr Law Enforcement 1
News Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14) Mon Real N|G 24
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) Mon Governor Bentleys... 2
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Mon Governor Bentleys... 68
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,609 • Total comments across all topics: 280,235,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC