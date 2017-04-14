Court Blocks Arkansas from Using Leth...

Court Blocks Arkansas from Using Lethal Injection Drug

14 hrs ago

Plans by Arkansas to execute a group of inmates before the end of the month ran into more problems Friday. Pulaski County Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order that stops the state from using a certain drug for lethal injections.

