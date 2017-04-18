Couple arrested in mugging of Arkansa...

Couple arrested in mugging of Arkansas man, 70

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A man and woman suspected of beating and robbing a man last week have been arrested in Pennsylvania, according to police. A news release Thursday from the Fort Smith Police Department said Dale Virgil Roberts, 29, and Nicole Taylor Standige, 30, were picked up by authorities in Bloomsburg, Pa., and were awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 34,990
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... 20 hr Geezer 2
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug Fri A Hole 2
Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A... Fri Law 1
News Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ... Fri Geezer 1
196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901 Apr 19 Truthinlending 1
News US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex... Apr 18 RustyS 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC