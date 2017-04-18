Couple arrested in mugging of Arkansas man, 70
A man and woman suspected of beating and robbing a man last week have been arrested in Pennsylvania, according to police. A news release Thursday from the Fort Smith Police Department said Dale Virgil Roberts, 29, and Nicole Taylor Standige, 30, were picked up by authorities in Bloomsburg, Pa., and were awaiting extradition to Arkansas.
