Contrasting accounts of Arkansas execution from witnesses

TXZ092>095-103>107-118>123-133>135-145>148-158>162-174-175-260500- /O.CON.KFWD.WI.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-170426T0500Z/ Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Denton-Collin-Hunt-Delta-Hopkins- Tarrant-Dallas-Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Johnson-Ellis- Henderson-Hill-Navarro-Freestone-Anderson-Bell-McLennan-Falls- Limestone-Leon-Milam-Robertson- Including the cities of Gainesville, Sherman, Denison, Bonham, Paris, Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Greenville, Commerce, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Rockwall, Heath, Terrell, Kaufman, Forney, Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Cleburne, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Athens, Gun Barrel City, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.