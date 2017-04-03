Clark, Cotton: Red-line retreats do U.S. no good
It was a bad idea for the United States to draw a red line in Syria, show it to the world and then fail to take action once the line had been crossed, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark and an Arkansas lawmaker said Friday. "I'm against red lines, drawing red lines in principle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Reality Check
|34,675
|Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Apr 4
|just sayin
|55
|Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'...
|Apr 3
|for real
|1
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC