Citing 'Cruel and Unusual Punishment,' Judge Blocks Scheduled Arkansas Executions
Inmates Bruce Ward , Don Davis, Ledell Lee, Stacy Johnson, Jack Jones , Marcel Williams, Kenneth Williams and Jason Mcgehee are shown in these booking photos provided on March 21, 2017. A US federal judge on Saturday blocked a plan by the southern state of Arkansas to execute a series of inmates there over a 10-day period this month, citing a constitutional amendment banning "cruel and unusual punishment."
