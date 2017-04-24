Body believed to be Arkansas boy found after days of searching
A body believed to be a missing Arkansas boy was found Saturday, days after the child went missing and three of his relatives were found dead. The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the grim discovery of a body thought to be 9-year-old Riley Scarbrough, which was in a "heavily wooded area" near Hatfield.
